WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- In Trumbull County, there will be 2 COVID and Flu vaccine clinics.

The first is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Trumbull County Combined Health District on Chestnut Road.

The second is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trumbull Community Action Program building on Palmyra Road in Warren.

No appointments are necessary.