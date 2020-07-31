Two OSU nursing students take part in clinical trials that might help battle COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clinical trials are happening in central Ohio for a drug that researchers say might help people battle COVID-19.

Remington-Davis Professional Clinical Research group has volunteers testing the medications.

Two OSU nursing students feel it is their duty to help fight COVID-19.

Roommates Ashley Boldt and Katie Campanelli both tested positive for COVID-19 in early July.



“If she hadn’t gotten it, I never would have known,” said Boldt.

She did not have any symptoms but Campanelli did.

“I only had a fever for less than 24 hours, then after that it just felt like a chest cold,” said Campanelli.

The two work at hospitals and nursing homes and feared they might have passed the virus to others through their jobs.

“A really tough thing to go through emotionally just the idea that I put other people at risk,” said Bodlt.

That revelation is when the women decided to be part of the solution.

“I’m kind of a science nerd, so I immediately started going on the internet to look up trials and stuff,” said Bodlt.

She found the Remington-Davis Professional Clinical Research group is conducting clinical trials for a COVID-19 medication in central Ohio.

This is not a vaccine but researchers say it would help your immune system fight the COVID-19 virus by reducing its length and intensity. Bodlt and Campanelli signed up for the one time dose of either the drug or a placebo.

“The first day we must have been there for six or seven hours,” said Bodlt.

For the next 30 days they will get their noses swabbed and undergo other checkups to see how their body is reacting to drug.

“It was fun. It gave us something to do while we were quarantined at home,” said Bodlt. “It was nice to have an excuse to leave. We also got Subway and got to watched Netflix while we were being infused.”

They do no have any results from the trial yet. They are still documenting how they feel every day and giving the information to researchers.

“We have to fill out a diary every day,” said Bodlt. “It’s an app they had us download just to talk through some of our symptoms we’re experiencing, and then when we go to the actual lab setting every other day they do a spit cup, the nasopharyngeal swab, and then a regular nasal swap.”