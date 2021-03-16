Two local assisted living centers working hard to stay virus-free

The Paisley House in Youngstown and the Concord Care Center of Hartford have managed to stay free of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve spent a lot of time this past year reporting on the high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in assisted living centers, but that’s not the case anymore.

As of last Wednesday, Mahoning County had 31 cases between residents and staff. Trumbull County had only one and Columbiana County had three.

Now, we have the story of two local centers that have made it through the year without any cases inside.

The nursing director at the Concord Care Center of Hartford, Beverly Martin, wants to recognize her entire management staff for a job well done.

“We’re at our one-year mark and we’ve been 100% COVID free for the entire building, staff and residents,” she said.

Concord Care has 54 beds and 35 staff members. Not only were there no cases, no one even had to be quarantined.

“We understand that what we do in our personal lives when we go home from here can affect what happens when we come here. We’ve kind of kept that in our minds the whole time,” said activity director Holly Corder.

“There was always that fear. You never know. I had a grandson, had it at home and a lot of work to not get it myself,” said maintenance director Larry Pierce.

Twenty miles south at the Paisley House assisted living center in Youngstown, it was almost the same story.

“Throughout the entire pandemic, none of our residents tested positive and we are really, really proud of that,” said Paisley House executive director Jill Cox.

A few staff members did test positive early on, but they never made it inside the building. So, it’s safe to say that the COVID-19 virus never made it through the front door.

Cox said the Paisley House has 25 beds and 30 staff members.

“I just can tell you about the crew. I mean, I can’t say enough about everyone here,” she said.

“It’s not just quite what we like to do, but they kept us fairly busy,” said Paisley House resident Dot Gwatkin.

Gwatkin is 99 years old. While the staff at the Paisley House constantly preached safety, Gwatkin said it wasn’t too bad.

“Maybe I wasn’t told as often, I don’t know, but we all just took every day. It was something we had to do and that was it,” Gwatkin said.

“I keep joking with my staff saying it takes a village to get through a pandemic, and it truly does,” Cox said.

Those in charge of the Paisley House and Concord Care said one reason they made it through the pandemic unscathed was because of the cooperation of their staff. They said they were very well aware of what could happen if they brought the virus in, so they were very careful when they left the premises.

Vaccinations have also been through both of the centers. One hundred percent of the Paisley House’s residents and 90% of its staff have gotten the shots. At Concord, it’s 77% of the residents and 54% of the staff.