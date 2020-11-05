Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at local restaurant

They last worked on Oct, 29 and 31 and the restaurant has closed for everyone's safety

(WKBN) – Aqua Pazzo, an Italian restaurant in Boardman, has been hit with the coronavirus.

They decided to close after two employees tested positive for the virus.

“We’re not taking any chances, and we don’t take COVID lightly at all,” said Johnny Coury, vice president of Gia Brands and Aqua Pazzo.

The employees last worked on Oct. 29 and Oct 31, and the staff is working diligently to ensure the safety of other workers and guests.

“We care very greatly about everybody, every employee and every guest that walks through that door,” said Coury. “I think that’s been the cornerstone of Aqua Pazzo, we care, and I think it’s been indicative since the beginning of COVID.”

They have invested heavily in COVID-19 precautionary measures since the pandemic started, which include plexiglass dividers, static cleaning, expanded outdoor seating and the installation of air purification probes in the indoor heating and air systems.

The restaurant didn’t give a date for when they will reopen but refer customers to their social media site for updates.

“We really look forward to reopening and welcoming all of our wonderful guests back to Aqua Pazzo very soon,” said Coury.

