YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Health Department gave away 4,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid tests Wednesday but many left empty-handed.

The line was miles long, and over 100 people were invited back Thursday for another giveaway at Wick Park. Those people received rapid tests and free hand sanitizer.

Youngstown City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said more test kit giveaways are planned through community organizations.

“For the time being, we are going to go to the senior high rises. We’ve been working with churches that have been passing them out to their churches here in the city of Youngstown. That’s kind of what we are going to do with the tests that we have today. Just getting more calls from organizations that can really get it to the people that aren’t able to come here.”

Bishop said if the city gets a large shipment, they will do another distribution.