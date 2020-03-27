Breaking News
Trump calls on GM to start making ventilators at ‘stupidly abandoned’ Lordstown plant

Last year, GM sold the plant to Lordstown Motors Corp., which plans to make electric trucks

(WKBN) – Friday, President Donald Trump called on General Motors to begin making ventilators at its old Lordstown plant.

“General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS FAST!” he tweeted.

Last year, GM sold the plant to Lordstown Motors Corp., which plans to make electric trucks there. The company has already begun retooling the plant for its work there.

Trump later tweeted that the government purchased ventilators from “some wonderful companies,” saying the numbers and companies would be announced later that day.

