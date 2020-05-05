Trumbull County reports 354 cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

There have been 32 coronavirus deaths and 144 hospitalizations in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported nine additional COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 354 people who have tested positive — 147 men and 207 women, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health department reported that 52 people are under quarantine and being monitored, including 18 in the City of Warren.

On Monday, 12 people were reported to be under quarantine in the City of Warren.

There have been 299 people who have successfully completed their quarantines, including 48 from Warren.