Trumbull County small business owner talks financial, emotional effects of COVID-19

"We're willing to help you guys if you help us," said Pam Oney, owner of Classic Kennels of Hartford

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Concerns over COVID-19 are having an impact on small businesses — some are already noticing changes in peoples’ habits because of the coronavirus.

“I’m scared, really scared. It’s gonna hurt the business,” said Pam Oney, owner of Classic Kennels of Hartford.

Oney asks for everyone to remember their local small businesses in this time of uncertainty.

“Nothing ever this bad. I mean this is, this is desolate,” she said.

Oney’s dad started Classic Kennels in 1985. When he passed away, she took over the small business that boards and grooms animals.

But since the coronavirus outbreak, small businesses like Oney’s have been struggling. Eight of her clients have canceled this week alone and her cages are empty.

“Everybody is suffering economically and people don’t realize about the little people like us,” she said.

For Classic Kennels, their peak times are during spring and summer break when people travel or go on vacation. This year, that’s not the case.

“During the summer months this is packed, the other side is identical,” she said.

As a small business, Oney says it’s that money that they rely on week to week.

“That’s how we live, that’s how it is these days. So we’re scared, we’re really scared that it’s going to affect us all the way through summer, you know, and we don’t know what to do,” she said.

Oney has started telling her clients she will come pick up their pets and offer their services that way. It’s something she says a lot of small businesses are going to have to do.

“You have to. You have to adapt. I mean, it’s hit us really, really hard,” she said.

Financially and emotionally. This family business has been her livelihood for more than 30 years.

“We totally love them. They’re like part of our family, you know?” she said.

But no matter what, Oney promises she’ll do everything she can to keep her doors open.

“We’re here to help. We’re part of the community, you know? We want everybody conscious of what’s going on and we’re here to help do whatever we can do,” Oney said.

But she says she can’t do it alone. No small business can. So even in a time of uncertainty, she says always remember to support these people in your community.

“Don’t forget about us too. You know, we’re here trying to survive and we’re willing to help you guys if you help us,” she said.