TRUMBULL CO., (WKBN) – There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Trumbull County as of Saturday afternoon. This brings the total to 28.

There are 13 men and 15 women affected, ages 25 to 86.

So far, there have been two deaths.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is now assisting in the process of monitoring contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

45 people are in quarantine.

However, 22 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released.