TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Trumbul County as of Sunday afternoon.

This brings the total to 39, 18 men and 21 women.

The ages range from 25 to 86, with 26 hospitalized.

So far, there have been two deaths.

39 have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.

