Trumbull County school announces mask mandate for new school year

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Champion Local Schools announced Tuesday they will be implementing a mask mandate for the new school year.

According to a letter to parents, Superintendent John Grabowski said masks must be worn in the classroom and on the bus.

Grabowski said they held off making the decision until parents could be heard at a meeting on Monday. However, he said that they cannot provide 6-feet of separation in the school, which is required to “eliminate quarantine from exposure,” he wrote.

Grabowski said implementing masks will reduce the need to quarantine students or staff and help to keep extracurricular activities going.

“We appreciate all the community members who came to speak passionately last night both for and against masking in schools. We decided not to release any information until after parents had the chance to speak on their own behalf and be heard. At Champion, we have the interests of all students in mind when we make decisions for their learning needs, safety, health, and wellness,” Grabowski wrote.

The lunchroom is the only place where students will not have to wear a mask while they are eating but will need to re-mask as soon as they are done with their lunches.

Contact tracing will be conducted by the district nurse.

In addition, all classrooms and common spaces will be disinfected every night, classroom desks and lunch tables will be disinfected between periods and fresh air circulation has been increased, in addition to other mitigation efforts.

Not all schools will be requiring masks and some have not made a decision yet.

LaBrae Schools announced Tuesday they will not be mandating masks. They said the choice to wear a mask will be on the individual. However, school officials strongly recommend students and staff wear a mask to limit “educational disruption when considering quarantining practices,” officials wrote in their guidance plan.

Lakeview Schools have come under fire from parents not wanting to mask their children. Parents met at Pearl Park Sunday to talk about the issue and how they plan to move forward after the superintendent there announced a mask mandate.

Other Valley schools are holding off making decisions about masks until closer to the start of class.