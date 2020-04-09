Trumbull County reports new COVID-19 cases, 3rd day without new deaths

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 5,512 cases across the state

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county total to 137.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported, meaning there are still eight total deaths in the county.

Of the 137 cases, the health department said 55 are males and 82 are females, ranging in age from 25 to 93.

There are 67 reported hospitalizations in Trumbull County.

The health department also said 119 patients have successfully completed their quarantine and have been released.

