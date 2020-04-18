Trumbull County reports new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

This report brings the total to 232 cases and 19 deaths in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Saturday along with two new COVID-19 related deaths.

This report brings the total to 232 cases and 19 deaths in the county.

Of the positive cases, there are 98 men and 134 women, ages ranging from 13 to 96, the report says.

One hundred and fourteen are hospitalized.

There are 84 people in quarantine and being monitored.

Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 55 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

So far, 183 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.