Trumbull County reports new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

There have been 292 total cases reported and a total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Ages range from seven to 96.

So far, there have been 132 hospitalizations.

Seventy patients are in quarantine and being monitored. The City of Warren has zero in quarantine as all 18 have been released.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

The health district said 241 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released. This includes 44 people from the City of Warren.

