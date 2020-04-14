Trumbull County reports more COVID-19 deaths

There are new cases in the county as well

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported new COVID-19 cases and more deaths.

Four more people have died in the county, bringing the total to 12.

On Sunday, there were 13 new cases and Monday, there were 11, bringing the total to 180.

That includes 76 males and 104 females, ranging in age from 13 to 93.

Eighty-six people are hospitalized.

Also on Monday, Mahoning County reported a total of 443 cases and 31 deaths, while Columbiana County reported 115 cases and six deaths.