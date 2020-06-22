Trumbull County reports latest COVID-19 numbers

Currently, 41 people are under quarantine in the county and 26 are under quarantine in the City of Warren

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the county Monday.

In all, there has been a total of 732 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 coronavirus-related deaths. As a result, 196 people were hospitalized.

The patients range in age from younger than 1 to 102.

The county is also tracking 16 suspected cases.

There have been 612 people who have successfully completed their quarantines in Trumbull County, with 171 people who have been released from quarantine in Warren.