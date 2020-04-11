Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports COVID-19 numbers; no new deaths

Coronavirus

For the fourth day in a row, no new deaths have been reported in the county

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District released new numbers Friday regarding COVID-19 patients.

For the fourth day in a row, no new deaths have been reported in the county, keeping that number at eight.

There are 12 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 148. Seventy-two are hospitalized.

The cases include 61 males and 87 females, ranging in age from 25 to 93.

Seventy-eight people are being quarantined and monitored.

Mahoning County is reporting 358 cases and 31 deaths.

On Friday, state leaders reported a total of 5,878 cases and 231 deaths in Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com