Trumbull county reports additional 10 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Health District reports an additional 10 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county-wide total to 1,061.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. There have been 80 total deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

Of the total patients, 470 were males and 591 females. Ages range from 1 to 102 years old.

There was one patient hospitalized on Saturday, bringing the total of patients hospitalized to 224 to date.

Currently, 57 people are in quarantine and being monitored in Trumbull County. Warren City has 32 in quarantine. We are also keeping track of 16 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

There have been 726 patients who have successfully completed their quarantines and were released. Warren City has released 239 from quarantine.

Masks must be worn in all indoor areas that is not a residence and outdoor areas where this interaction with others and a six-foot minimum distance cannot be maintained and if you are waiting for a ride with public transportation, taxi, or other ride share service that does not involve a family member.