Trumbull County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported nine new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.

A total of 54 people have died in the county, with 670 testing positive.

The health district reported 190 people have been hospitalized.

There are 45 people being monitored under quarantine in Trumbull County. The county is also keeping track of 96 suspected cases.

So far, 578 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 143 in the City of Warren.