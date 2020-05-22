Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

The health district says 64 people are being monitored in quarantine

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID, Coronavirus, Mouth Swab Test

Credit: Paul Biris/Moment/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, when 21 new cases and one new death were reported.

No new deaths were reported in the county on Friday.

There have been 510 COVID-19 cases and 40 coronavirus-related deaths in Trumbull County. Of those positive cases, 208 are men and 302 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There are 172 people who have been hospitalized.

The health district says 64 people are being monitored in quarantine. The City of Warren has 20 in quarantine.

Officials are also keeping track of 68 suspected cases.

There are 407 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. In the City of Warren, that number is 80.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award