Trumbull County reports 8 new cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday.

There are eight new cases for a total of 156 cases, 66 men and 90 women.

Ages range from 25 to 93.

Seventy-four are hospitalized.

So far, there have been eight deaths.

Trumbull County Combined Health District also announced that 133 have successfully completed their quarantines and were released.

According to their release Saturday, there will be no media updates for Sunday, April 12.

More information on numbers in Ohio can be found here.

