Trumbull County reports 8 more with COVID-19, another death

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported eight more people with COVID-19 and one more death.

That brings the total to 254 people testing positive in the county — 104 males and 150 females, ranging in age from 13 to 96 — and 22 deaths.

There are 115 hospitalizations.

Forty-one others are under quarantine and being monitored, including 19 in the City of Warren.

There are 220 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, including 23 in the City of Warren.

Also on Tuesday, state leaders announced there are 13,725 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 557 deaths.

Mahoning County is reporting a total of 662 people who have tested positive and 55 deaths.