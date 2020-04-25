Trumbull County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the county

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

There have been 284 total cases reported in Trumbull County.

Ages range from 13 to 96.

Trumbull County Combined Health reported no new deaths Saturday. There have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. There have also been 130 hospitalizations.

Fifty-eight patients are in quarantine and being monitored, including 18 in the City of Warren. They are also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

The health district said 241 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released. This includes 26 people from the City of Warren.

