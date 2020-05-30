Trumbull County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Saturday, the Trumbull County Health District reported a total of 570 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths to date.

That is an increase of seven cases since Friday.

Of the 570 cases, 233 have been males and 337 have been female. Ages range from 1 to 101 years old.

There have been 179 patients hospitalized from the virus to date.

There are 117 people in quarantine currently and being monitored in the county. Warren city has 16 in quarantine.

A total of 444 people have completed their quarantines and been released, with 94 from Warren.

The health district is also keeping track of 78 suspect cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.