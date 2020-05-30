Trumbull County reports 7 more people with COVID-19, no new deaths

A total of 563 people have tested positive in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported seven more people testing positive for COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.

A total of 563 people have tested positive in the county — 229 men and 334 women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

Forty-seven people have died.

There have been 178 hospitalizations.

There are 117 people in the county under quarantine and being monitored, with 13 in the City of Warren.

A total of 444 people have completed their quarantines and been released, with 94 from Warren.

The county is tracking 78 possible cases of COVID-19.