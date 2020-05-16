Trumbull County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

In all, 445 COVID-19 cases and 39 related deaths have been reported in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported six new COVID-19 cases and one new related death on Saturday, bringing the total to 445 cases and 39 deaths.

There were also six new COVID-19 cases and one new death reported Friday.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 range in age from under the age of one to 101. There were 164 hospitalizations.

In Trumbull County, 49 people are under quarantine. In the city of Warren, 25 people are in quarantine.

The health department is also monitoring 86 potential cases.

There were 368 people who have been released from quarantine in Trumbull County, and 67 people in Warren who have been released from quarantine.