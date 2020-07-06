Trumbull County reports 5 new deaths, 15 more people with COVID-19

In all, 709 people have successfully completed their quarantines

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting five new deaths and 15 more people testing positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The death total is now 75, with 981 total cases. Of those cases, five resulted from congregate settings and two were removed from the count because they were transferred out of the county.

Out of the 981 cases, 430 are males and 551 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 214 hospitalizations.

The health district is monitoring 53 quarantined people, with 51 in the City of Warren.

It is also keeping track of 16 suspected cases.

In all, 709 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released, with 213 from the City of Warren.