Trumbull County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Trumbull County Combined Health District reported five new positive cases of COVID-19.

They said two cases from previous reports have been transferred to other jurisdictions, so there have been 277 total cases reported in Trumbull County.

There have been 23 coronavirus-related deaths in the county. There have also been 128 hospitalizations.

Fifty-eight patients are in quarantine and being monitored, including 18 in the City of Warren. They are also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

The health district said 230 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released. This includes 26 people from the City of Warren.

The Ohio Department of Health announced on Thursday that there are 15,169 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 690 deaths in the state.

