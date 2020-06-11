Breaking News
Trumbull County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The total number of deaths remains at 53 in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, now totaling 627 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 53 in the county.

Of the cases, 268 are men and 359 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 187 hospitalizations in Trumbull County.

The health district reports 40 people being monitored under quarantine, with 19 in the City of Warren.

They are also keeping track of 90 suspected cases.

Also, 558 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 124 from the City of Warren.

