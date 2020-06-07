Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus

There have been 547 people in the county who successfully completed their quarantines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID, Coronavirus, Mouth Swab Test

Credit: Paul Biris/Moment/Getty Images

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths since Saturday’s report, when three new cases and no new death were reported.

That brings the county’s total to 612 reported cases, leading to 186 hospitalizations and 53 deaths.

There are currently 61 people in quarantine in Trumbull County and 20 in quarantine in the city of Warren. Trumbull County is also tracking 81 suspected cases.

There have been 547 people in the county who successfully completed their quarantines, and 113 released from quarantine in Warren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award