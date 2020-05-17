Trumbull County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Of the positive cases, 182 patients were male and 268 were female

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Trumbull County Health District reported 5 new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

That brings the total to 450 cases and 39 deaths up to date. There have been 164 people hospitalized to date.

Of the positive cases, 182 patients were male and 268 were female. Ages range between one and 101.

There are 34 people in Trumbull County are currently in quarantine and are being monitored.

373 people have successfully completed their quarantine. Warren City has released 67 patients from quarantine.