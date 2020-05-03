Trumbull County reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Sunday, the Trumbull County Health District reported a total of 334 COVID-19 cases.

That is an increase of five new cases since Saturday. There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

Of the 334 cases, there are 140 are male and 194 females that have tested positive. Ages range from seven to 101.

There are a total of 31 deaths. 141 people have been hospitalized due to the virus to date.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s office is assisting in monitoring contact of all COVID-19 patients. Currently, 57 people are in quarantine. There have been 287 people who have been released from quarantine to date.

The data provided by the county may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health’s report in the afternoon.