Trumbull County reports 469 cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported eight more people testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, but no new deaths.

There have been a total of 469 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county — 189 males and 280 females, ranging in age from less than a year old to 101.

Thirty-nine people have died from the virus.

There have been 167 hospitalizations.

A total of 392 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released, with 69 from the City of Warren.

Fifty-three people in the county are still under quarantine and being monitored, with 25 in Warren.

On Tuesday, state leaders reported a total of 28,952 people testing positive for the coronavirus in Ohio and 1,720 deaths.