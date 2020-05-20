Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports 469 cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths

Coronavirus

There have been 167 hospitalizations

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported eight more people testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, but no new deaths.

There have been a total of 469 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county — 189 males and 280 females, ranging in age from less than a year old to 101.

Thirty-nine people have died from the virus.

There have been 167 hospitalizations.

A total of 392 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released, with 69 from the City of Warren.

Fifty-three people in the county are still under quarantine and being monitored, with 25 in Warren.

On Tuesday, state leaders reported a total of 28,952 people testing positive for the coronavirus in Ohio and 1,720 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award