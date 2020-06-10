Trumbull County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Breaking News
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, now totaling 622 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 53 in the county.

Of the cases, 265 are men and 357 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 187 hospitalizations in Trumbull County.

The health district reports 37 people being monitored under quarantine, with 24 in the City of Warren.

They are also keeping track of 90 suspected cases.

Also, 557 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 118 from the City of Warren.

