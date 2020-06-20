Trumbull County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

In all, there have been a total of 699 COVID-19 cases and 55 related deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county but no new deaths since Friday’s report, when eight new cases were reported.

As a result, 194 people were hospitalized.

The cases range in age from younger than 1 to 102.

Currently, 29 people are under quarantine in the county and 29 are in quarantine in the city of Warren.

The county is also tracking 28 suspected cases.

There have been 609 people who have successfully completed quarantine in Trumbull County and 161 people who have been released from quarantine in the city of Warren.