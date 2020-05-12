Trumbull County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

There are 56 people currently in quarantine in Trumbull County, including 17 in the City of Warren

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported four more people testing positive for COVID-19 and one new death since Monday, when 13 new cases were reported.

In all, there have been a total of 414 people with COVID-19 and 36 deaths.

Those affected range in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 157 hospitalizations.

There are 56 people currently in quarantine in Trumbull County, including 17 in the City of Warren. The county is tracking 82 suspected cases.

A total of 346 people have recovered and been released from quarantine. Fifty-eight were released from quarantine in Warren.