Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus

There are 56 people currently in quarantine in Trumbull County, including 17 in the City of Warren

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported four more people testing positive for COVID-19 and one new death since Monday, when 13 new cases were reported.

In all, there have been a total of 414 people with COVID-19 and 36 deaths.

Those affected range in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 157 hospitalizations.

There are 56 people currently in quarantine in Trumbull County, including 17 in the City of Warren. The county is tracking 82 suspected cases.

A total of 346 people have recovered and been released from quarantine. Fifty-eight were released from quarantine in Warren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com