Trumbull County reports 345 people with COVID-19, 31 deaths

There were no new deaths to report Monday

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 but no one else has died.

There are now a total of 345 people who have tested positive — 144 men and 201 women, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

Thirty-one people have died.

There have been 142 hospitalizations.

Fifty-three people are under quarantine and being monitored, including 12 in the City of Warren.

There have been 292 people who have successfully completed their quarantines, including 46 from Warren.