Trumbull County reports 324 with COVID-19, no more deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 14 more people with COVID-19 but no more deaths Friday.

There are now a total of 324 people testing positive for the coronavirus — 134 men and 190 women, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

Twelve of the 14 people now testing positive went through drive-thru test sites by QUICKmed and Rite Aid.

Thirty-one people have died in the county.

There have been 140 hospitalizations.

Seventy-four people, including six in the City of Warren, are under quarantine and being monitored.

A total of 273 people, including 44 in Warren, have successfully completed their quarantines.