Trumbull County reports 309 positive COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

That's four new cases and two more deaths since Wednesday

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and four more people testing positive Thursday.

There are now a total of 309 people with COVID-19 — 129 males and 180 females, ranging in age from 7 to 101.

A total of 31 people have died in the county.

There are 138 hospitalizations.

Sixty-five people are under quarantine and being monitored.

There are 265 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, including 44 in the City of Warren.

Also on Thursday, Mahoning County reported 828 people with COVID-19 and 80 deaths.

State leaders said there is a total of 18,027 people who have tested positive, as well as 975 deaths.

On Wednesday, four more people tested positive and three died in Trumbull County.