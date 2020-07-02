Trumbull County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 25 new cases

There is now a total of 68 deaths and 878 cases in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases Wednesday.

There is now a total of 68 deaths and 878 cases in the county. Of those cases, 374 are males and 504 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

The health district said there have been 212 hospitalizations.

Also, 74 people are being monitored under quarantine, with 32 in the City of Warren.

The county is keeping track of 14 suspected cases.

In all, 667 people successfully completed their quarantine and were released, with 195 in the City of Warren.