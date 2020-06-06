Trumbull County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are a total of 607 reported COVID-19 cases, leading to 186 hospitalizations and 52 deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths since Friday’s report, when eight new cases and one new death were reported.

That brings the county’s total to 607 reported cases, leading to 186 hospitalizations and 52 deaths.

There are currently 61 people in quarantine in Trumbull County and 20 in quarantine in the city of Warren. Trumbull County is also tracking 81 suspected cases.

There have been 528 people in the county who successfully completed their quarantines, and 113 released from quarantine in Warren.