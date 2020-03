There are now 24 cases, 16 of which are hospitalized

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County now has two deaths from COVID-19.

There are now 24 cases, 16 of which are hospitalized.

The age range is 25 to 86 years old.

Of the 24 cases, 13 are men and 11 are women.

There are 33 other people being watched for the coronavirus.