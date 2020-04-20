Trumbull County reports 246 people with COVID-19, 21 deaths

They range in age from 13 to 96, with 115 hospitalized

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting another death from COVID-19, as well as nine additional people testing positive.

There are now a total of 21 deaths and 246 people testing positive, including 101 men and 145 women.

They range in age from 13 to 96, with 115 hospitalized.

Three people who were previously counted among Trumbull County’s positive cases have now been transferred to other counties.

A total of 129 people are under quarantine and being monitored, including 21 in Warren City.

There are 197 people who have successfully completed their quarantines, including one in Warren City.

Mahoning County leaders reported a total of 608 people testing positive and 49 deaths.

On Monday, state leaders reported a total of 12,919 people testing positive in Ohio and 509 deaths.