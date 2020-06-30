Trumbull County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

That brings the county's total to 840 cases, leading to 64 deaths and 209 hospitalizations

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported four new deaths and 21 new cases on Tuesday.

That brings the county’s total to 840 cases, leading to 64 deaths and 209 hospitalizations.

Cases range in age from under the age of 1 to 102. There were 355 males and 485 females.

In Trumbull County, 77 people are in quarantine. In the city of Warren, 32 people are under quarantine.

Trumbull County is tracking 20 suspected cases.

There have been 635 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and 188 people who have been released from quarantine in the city of Warren.