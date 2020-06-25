Trumbull County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The county has seen a total of 58 deaths and 782 cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 20 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths from Wednesday’s report.

The county has seen a total of 58 deaths and 782 cases — 333 males and 449 females ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 204 hospitalizations.

Seventy people are under quarantine and being monitored in the county, with 25 in the City of Warren. The county is also keeping track of 11 suspected cases.

There have been 621 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 176 in Warren.