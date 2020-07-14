Trumbull County reports 2 new deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 731 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two new deaths and 14 more people testing positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The death total is now 82 and the case total is now 1,083.

Of those cases, 480 are men and 603 are women ranging in age from less than 1 to 102. Also, three cases came out of congregate settings.

There were also two new hospitalizations Monday, bringing the total to 226.

The health district is monitoring 70 people under quarantine, with 51 from the City of Warren.

It is also keeping track of 19 suspected cases.

