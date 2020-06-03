Breaking News
Trumbull County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, another person testing positive

Coronavirus

COVID, Coronavirus, Lab Testing, Research

Credit: wera Rodsawang/Moment/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two new deaths and one more person testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In all, there have been 51 deaths and 585 cases in the county.

Of those cases, 241 are male and 344 are female, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district said 181 people have been hospitalized.

Also in the county, 70 people are being monitored under quarantine, with 15 people in the City of Warren.

The health district is also tracking 82 suspected cases.

In total, 509 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. That number is 106 in the City of Warren.

