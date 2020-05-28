Trumbull County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 4 new cases

The Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 74 suspected cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, now totaling 46 in the county.

There are four new cases, leading to a total of 546.

Of those cases, 219 are males and 327 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

There have been 172 people hospitalized.

The health district reports 111 people are being monitored in quarantine. The City of Warren has 12.

Also, 422 people have successfully completed their quarantine and were released. That number in the City of Warren is 92.