Trumbull County reports 2 more coronavirus-related deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to five deaths related to the virus in the county.

In total, the county recorded 58 cases.

Twenty-six of the cases are men and 32 are women. The ages range from 25 to 86.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is helping the health district monitor all contacts of the COVID-19 patients. According to the district, 61 people are in quarantine and being monitored.

Forty-two people successfully completed quarantine and were released.

Those with complaints related to a violation of the stay-at-home order should call 330-675-7841.