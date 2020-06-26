Trumbull County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The county has seen a total of 60 deaths and 796 cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from Thursday’s report.

The county has seen a total of 60 deaths and 796 coronavirus cases — 338 males and 458 females ranging in age from less than 1 to 102.

There have been 205 hospitalizations.

Seventy-five people are under quarantine and being monitored in the county, with 27 in the City of Warren. The county is also keeping track of 12 suspected cases.

There have been 624 people who have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 186 completing their quarantines in Warren.